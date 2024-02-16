Training Report: Spring temps, frosty reception for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel at Säbener Straße as angry fans turned away; Sacha Boey out for weeks; Konrad Laimer trains on the ball; Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr still jogging; and MORE!

Bayern Munich fans are angry.

So much so that a group showed up to Säbener Straße to voice their displeasure with head coach Thomas Tuchel. For the second time this week, “Tuchel Out” signs and banners were displayed, with other signs questioning why Matthijs de Ligt was not playing. Per Bild journalist Victor Catalina:

The temperatures are slowly becoming spring-like on Säbener Straße, but the mood remains frosty. When the team came to training earlier, a group of fans held “Tuchel out” posters in front of the car and were turned away by security. Other posters asked why Matthijs de Ligt was not playing.

Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau captured some of the fans:

Zwei kritische Bayern-Fans machen ihrem Ärger an der Säbener Straße Luft. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/QgzZLw8Jip — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) February 16, 2024

Two critical Bayern fans vent their anger on Säbener Straße. @SkySportDE

'Tuchel out - Flick back'

'It's not working with Tuchel'

'Why is de Ligt not playing? The best centre-back'



@kerry_hau https://t.co/8fO8gQCvzz pic.twitter.com/5IRWWPo3Bv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 16, 2024

I just want to point out the obvious here. How bad are things that you have motivated an older woman (all due respect) to leave her house in the morning with the sole intent of waiting outside a training facility to tell you that you suck?

Unfortunately for everyone, the situation seems to be coming to a head as the tension surrounding the coach and the team is at the forefront of just about everything these days.

Boey out for weeks

The injury gods really have it out for Bayern Munich this season.

Newcomer Sacha Boey has a torn muscle fiber and is “out for weeks”, per a release from FCBayern.com:

FC Bayern will have to do without Sacha Boey (23) in the coming weeks. The winter newcomer has suffered a large torn fiber in his left back thigh. This was the result of an examination by the FC Bayern medical department.

Bils is reporting that it will be about four weeks until Boey is ready to go once again.

Laimer continues work on ball

Konrad Laimer is making progress in his comeback as he did another session of ball work:

Auch für Konrad Laimer steht die nächste individuelle Einheit an. Bereits gestern hatte der Österreicher eine sehr hohe Trefferquote aufs kleine Tor. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/CNBkHZWhwK — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 16, 2024

The next individual unit is also coming up for Konrad Laimer. Yesterday the Austrian already had a very high hit rate on the small goal. #FCBayern

Laimer is a solid player, but his future in Bavaria seems really uncertain, even if he comes back and plays well. It would not be shocking to see him move on this summer.

Davies, Sarr continue tandem jogging

Alphonso Davies and Bouna Sarr hit the pitch to do some jogging again today:

Neues aus dem Verletztenstand: Alphonso Davies und Bouna Sarr machen Fortschritte im Lauftraining. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/uzYOci3Nyb — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 16, 2024

Injury news: Alphonso Davies and Bouna Sarr are making progress in running training. #FCBayern

Some random training pics

Start of the preparation for Sunday's game against Bochum pic.twitter.com/G8qkRa5JDn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 16, 2024

If you are looking for more thoughts and analysis on the Bayern Munich match against VfL Bochum, check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: