Report: At least three Bayern Munich players under the microscope due to performance issues

For the times they are a-changin’...

By CSmith1919
Bayern Munchen v Dinamo Kiev - UEFA Champions League Group Stage Photo by Andrey Lukatsky/BSR Agency/Getty Images

According to Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is taking a close look at players like Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry and will assess the viability of keeping them on roster at their current performance levels:

Players like Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry are being questioned internally. None of them is considered not for sale anymore. Goretzka and Gnabry are on huge contracts, which would make it difficult to move them on. Sané already earns €20m a year - so it is said at the club that if he wants more and remains inconsistent, it might be better to sell him as well.

It was not all that long ago, that those three players would have been completely off the market for any suitors. However, the inconsistencies in performances for all three players, plus the cumbersome salaries has made each individual inch closer to becoming expendable.

If true, this is a clear indication that Bayern Munich is truly assessing its roster and could really be headed for the rumored massive overhaul that we have already seen mentioned as a possibility for this summer.

