 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Bayern Munich takes on VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga! Get our thought on the match with the Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich putting an end to excessive wages in the club

Could Alphonso Davies or even Jamal Musiala be sold in the summer to due wage demands?

By Jack Laushway
/ new
SS Lazio v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich are world-renowned for their excellent transfer deals. Time after time, Bayern seems to snag stars and wonderkids for excellent prices, and in many cases, for free. While they certainly save money on signings, they haven’t been flawless with their finances. More and more stars have been lost on free transfers in recent years, including David Alaba. Now Bayern has focused on cutting down spending.

Despite friendly transfer fees, Bayern has failed to keep the players on a relatively cheap wages. While no one has contracts as ludicrous as PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, there is some significant bloat with players like Kingsley Coman.

The club is now addressing the problem and taking caution with upcoming contract expirations such as Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala. Based on Bayern’s reluctance to give Davies or Musiala the big bucks, the Canadian will almost certainly be sold in the summer if neither party compromises.

Bayern fans could be seeing a very different club in just a handful of years. The fact is that money matters to all parties in the sport and if no one is willing to give in, there are teams like PSG that can afford to overpay.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all the support!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works