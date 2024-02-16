Bayern Munich putting an end to excessive wages in the club

Bayern Munich are world-renowned for their excellent transfer deals. Time after time, Bayern seems to snag stars and wonderkids for excellent prices, and in many cases, for free. While they certainly save money on signings, they haven’t been flawless with their finances. More and more stars have been lost on free transfers in recent years, including David Alaba. Now Bayern has focused on cutting down spending.

Despite friendly transfer fees, Bayern has failed to keep the players on a relatively cheap wages. While no one has contracts as ludicrous as PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, there is some significant bloat with players like Kingsley Coman.

The club is now addressing the problem and taking caution with upcoming contract expirations such as Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala. Based on Bayern’s reluctance to give Davies or Musiala the big bucks, the Canadian will almost certainly be sold in the summer if neither party compromises.

Bayern fans could be seeing a very different club in just a handful of years. The fact is that money matters to all parties in the sport and if no one is willing to give in, there are teams like PSG that can afford to overpay.

