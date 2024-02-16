Harry Kane backs Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich manager, says players need to shoulder blame

Bayern Munich are currently trying to dig themselves out of a self-dug hole.

A defeat at Lazio in the Champions League first leg of the round of 16 after losing to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga made matters worse for the Rekordmeister, as they are now in danger of facing their first trophy-baron season in a long while. They can still change their fortunes around and Leverkusen could theoretically hit a bit of a rut, but the evidence on display from Xabi Alonso’s side does not seem to suggest that will happen any time soon.

With the current state of affairs at Bayern, Thomas Tuchel has come increasingly under fire, though the club’s board and office have re-iterated their stance that his job is safe for now. That might be the message coming from them, but it would be rather difficult to envision a scenario where he loses more matches and is still in a job being publicly backed by the club’s bosses.

After the 1-0 defeat to Lazio in Rome, Harry Kane explained that he feels the players in the squad need to be shouldering the blame for Bayern’s recent poor results both domestically and in Europe. “We as players have to take responsibility and try to play with more freedom and energy. For us the only way is forward - we can’t change this game, so we have to look forward to the game on Sunday. All we can do is keep working and keep pushing each other,” he explained (via @iMianSaMia).

With the mounting pressure on Tuchel, it has been reported that there is a section of the dressing room he has lost, but that is conjecture at best. He has also come out and said himself that he feels the players could be doing a better job of implementing the tactics that he is asking them to, feeling let down that they have not been able to do so in their past two matches.

Despite said pressure on the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz manager, Kane does not think Tuchel should be dismissed from his post as Bayern boss. “For us the focus is on trying to help everyone. The boss is part of our team. We’re in this together. As players we need to take responsibility. We’re the ones on the pitch and we need to make things happen in games,” the England skipper diplomatically replied when he was asked whether or not the club should dismiss Tuchel.

