Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel would be on FC Barcelona’s shortlist — if he is free

According to a report from Pol Ballús of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), FC Barcelona would make a strong push for Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel if the manager was to separate from his current club — and there was no compensation to pay for him.

As we know, money is at the forefront of FC Barcelona’s concerns these days:

If he were to leave Bayern, Thomas Tuchel would become another manager in contention for the Barcelona job. If there’s no compensation to pay, Tuchel will definitely be on Barça’s shortlist.

This is not even the first time this week that Tuchel has been linked to FC Barcelona, but this report seems to indicate things could be move fast if the previous report was true. Funny enough, former Bayern Munich and German national team coach Hansi Flick is also rumored to be a coach, who would be of interest to the Catalans.

According to Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, though, Tuchel still has the backing of Bayern Munich’s brass. If the Bavarians can turn things around, FC Barcelona’s interest in Tuchel could be a moot point (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

The board and executive committee of FC Bayern are still behind Thomas Tuchel. Coach and team should come out of the current crisis together. This time there won’t be a quick dismissal like with Julian Nagelsmann last year.

