Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 32 — Hard times at Bayern Munich, brother; Is the roster headed for upheaval?; A coaching change seems imminent; Can Florian Wirtz, Theo Hernandez make impact next season?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is reeling, fans are angry, players are confused, and the coaches, well, the ship seems to have sailed on their messaging breaking through to this groups (much to their own fault).

So...yeah, the discussion points are there, so why waste any more time. Let’s get to it;

Bayern Munich is in a rut and there is no easy way out given the current situation. Has Thomas Tuchel lost the team? He might have if that recent quote is true!

There is no way that Thomas Tuchel is coaching Bayern Munich next season is there? If not, FC Barcelona has some culpability in how this all plays out.

The board has culpability with Tuchel’s handling of Matthijs de Ligt.

What is going on with Leroy Sane and why no one should really be shocked.

Can Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz or AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez change things for the lineup?

Will the roster be headed for a massive overhaul next season?

