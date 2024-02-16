 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies’ comeback has been delayed; Konrad Laimer, Serge Gnabry work out; Some random Dropkick Murphys to get you feeling better; and MORE!

Bayern Munich might need a kickstart!

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of left-back Alphonso Davies, but the Canadian’s recovery from a ligament strain has taken a slight turn off the course per kicker journalist George Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

The original expectation was to have Alphonso Davies back in the squad against Lazio yesterday. Now the Canadian needs more time and could make his comeback against RB Leipzig next week.

Below is video of Davies jogging with Bouna Sarr, who is working on his recovery from an ACL tear:

Back to running training! Welcome back,

@AlphonsoDavies !

https://fcbayern.com/Ok3Ed

Many are anticipating the return of Davies, who could be playing his final months with the club. Linked to Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Liverpool FC, the Canadian will have options if he wants to leave this summer.

To help his case for a bigger salary (from Bayern or someone else), Davies will have to make a strong return and build off of some of the positive performance he has had in the second half of the season so far.

Davies has struggled at various points this season and some think that his development has hit a wall at Bayern Munich. Whatever happens next for the left-back, it starts with a formidable showing in the season’s final months.

Laimer, Gnabry making strides during individual training

Midfielder Konrad Laimer and attacker Serge Gnabry both training individually at Säbener Straße and seem to be making great progress per Bild’s Victor Catalina:

The day after the first leg defeat at Lazio in the round of 16, Konrad Laimer continued his individual training with the ball and already had a high rate of scoring the small goal. Serge Gnabry was also active, with extensive sprints with a harness and also on the pull rope. #FCBayern

The boys are back and they’re looking for trouble...

Sky Sport journalist Felix Fischer captured some video of Bayern Munich arriving back in Germany:

#Bayern arrival at the airport. Players dejected, #Tuchel wrapped up with scarf and cap.

@SkySportNews

Some other random shots:

