Weekend Warm-up: Bayern Munich could make move for Florian Wirtz this summer; Bundesliga predictions; Throwing it back to Cheap Trick; Talking Curb Your Enthusiasm and True Detective; and MORE!

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Bayern Munich has been rumored to have interest in Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz for years now, but any plans to get the phenom have always been pushed out to a later date when he is a little more developed, a little more mature, and when the Bavarians have a lot more cash.

That time could be this summer — at least per kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern could make an attempt to sign Florian Wirtz this summer. Within the club, Wirtz is rated as the best player in the Bundesliga at the moment. Nevertheless, Bayern are aware a potential move would be very expensive.

We know Bayern Munich fans...will Xabi Alonso also come along in a package deal? Seriously, though, Wirtz has had a spectacular season, but it would be hard to think that he could cure all of Bayern Munich’s ills at this point. In addition, with Jamal Musiala already on the roster, the two players could be redundant unless Thomas Tuchel (or whoever is coaching the team next season) has an idea on how to fold the roster into a formation that features two attacking midfielders. It appears that Musiala might be intent on playing a central role, even if he seems to be a better winger.

Regardless, it seems unlikely that Bayern Munich would be able to throw down the nine-figures that it would require to get Wirtz this summer. Though, that financial situation could change if the club starts to sell off established players like Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, as has been rumored.

If, however, Bayern Munich is intent on going through a “roster overhaul”, it might be wise to grab Germany’s top young player (at least based on how he has performed this season) and start to build around him. At that point, Wirtz could potentially replace Musiala’s standing as the club’s star for the future and make any positional conflict irrelevant.

Should Bayern Munich blow it all up and rebuild around Wirtz?

Poll Should Bayern Munich blow up its roster, buy Florian Wirtz this summer, and rebuild around him? Yes - absolutely, even if it means Jamal Musiala could leave.

Yes - Bayern should find a way to make it work with Wirtz and Musiala.

No - I am not sold on Wirtz.

No - Musiala is a better player and why would they risk alienating him? vote view results 13% Yes - absolutely, even if it means Jamal Musiala could leave. (3 votes)

72% Yes - Bayern should find a way to make it work with Wirtz and Musiala. (16 votes)

13% No - I am not sold on Wirtz. (3 votes)

0% No - Musiala is a better player and why would they risk alienating him? (0 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 32

Bayern Munich is reeling, fans are angry, players are confused, and the coaches, well, the ship seems to have sailed on their messaging breaking through to this groups (much to their own fault).

So...yeah, the discussion points are there, so why waste any more time. Let’s get to it;

Bayern Munich is in a rut and there is no easy way out given the current situation. Has Thomas Tuchel lost the team? He might have if that recent quote is true!

There is no way that Thomas Tuchel is coaching Bayern Munich next season is there? If not, FC Barcelona has some culpability in how this all plays out.

The board has culpability with Tuchel’s handling of Matthijs de Ligt.

What is going on with Leroy Sane and why no one should really be shocked.

Can Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz or AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez change things for the lineup?

Will the roster be headed for a massive overhaul next season?

Song of the Week: “Surrender” by Cheap Trick

We are digging deep in the archives for this one...way back to 1978. While I can’t profess to be overly familiar Cheap Trick’s entire catalog, it is hard to not like this song. Enjoy:

Entertainment Rundown

True Detective — Season 4, Episode 5

“She’s awake” and the ice caves have me totally intrigued. I have a theory, which I laid out on the podcast for “she’s awake”, but I am really just spitballing.

Otis Heiss ended up providing some major details (or what appear to be details) to progress the storyline before, well, you have to watch the episode.

Was that really John Hawkes singing? If so, wow.

Peter is just getting the worst end of everything in this show. Poor kid is just getting the shaft from everyone. All the guy wants to do is be good at his job and please people.

The scene with Danvers and Peter talking about him getting kicking out of the house was actually pretty funny to see how little she really seemed to care about the situation despite the faux attempts to appear concerned.

The connection between the mining company and Tsalal seems to be the typical business end of True Detective. It’s always an effective way to help tell the story to have that element involved.

Hank having some involvement in the greater conspiracy was not all that unexpected, but man…things took a wild turn.

There was no doubt that the mining company was going to be in the wrong here in some way, but this episode kicked the “conspiracy” aspect of the show into full gear.

The end of the episode…wow. That was unexpected.

Overall, this was an improvement and the plot is starting to pick up. Let’s see how it progresses from here. While I am enjoying the show, I do understand how others are not as much of a fan of this season (for various reasons).

Rating: 4.25/5.00

Curb Your Enthusiasm — Season 12, Episode 2

Well, Curb got back to its roots.

The Mocha Joe lookalike is a pretty funny little throwback.

I sort of wish they kept this final season set in Los Angeles.

Of course, the Airbnb that Jeff rented had a lawn jockey, which became a focal point of the episode. Leon’s reaction was priceless (as always).

Susie’s green outfit in this episode was so over-the-top. Thee are the little things that make Curb special.

Larry needing to use the store bathroom was definitely more of a Curb plot point than anything in Episode 1 of this season. Vintage Larry for sure.

Jeff’s hair dye running down his face was hilarious.

The Lawn Jockey ending at the Church BBQ was yet another immensely awkward and something that you only find on Curb.

Part of me wonders if this is all leading to a Seinfeld-like ending with everyone who Larry has wronged showing up in court to testify against him. It would be a true “F U” ending that only Larry David would attempt to pull off given how much everyone hated the Seinfeld finale.

Overall, this was a marked improvement over Episode 1.

Rating: 4.00/5.00

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich

After coming off of another loss — this time against Lazio in the Champions League — Bayern Munich will travel to VfL Bochum in hopes of right what could be a sinking ship.

There was a lot to digest from Bayern Munich last two matches — a blowout loss to Bayer Leverkusen, followed up by the Lazio defeat — and now the Bavarians will have to try and grab three points in the league to stay within striking distance of Die Werkself.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Can Bayern Munich get it together?

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail (again).

Why Leroy Sané could be Tuchel’s hope.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

What can you say? Bayern Munich needs a win or Thomas Tuchel might get sacked.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 0-3 Bayern Munich

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

FC Köln 2-1 Werder Bremen

SV Darmstadt 98 1-4 VfB Stuttgart

Heidenheim 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim 2-1 Union Berlin

Mainz 05 0-1 FC Augsburg

VfL Wolfsburg 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

SC Freiburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig 3-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Prediction Records