Transfer Rumors: Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy wouldn’t want to be Harry Kane’s backup at Bayern Munich

Even with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table by five points after beating Bayern Munich 3-0 at home, VfB Stuttgart are still well and truly the league’s surprise package so far this season. They dodged relegation last season by virtue of beating Hamburg SV in the Bundesliga playoffs and now find themselves one place and 7 points behind the Rekordmeister. They are well and truly exceeding expectations right now.

Serhou Guirassy is one of the Swabian’s stars of the show as the striker is second only to Harry Kane in the race for the league’s prestigious Torjägerkanone with 17 league goals to his name. He also missed a handful of matches through injury so far this season and he is still within touching distance of Kane’s mark of 24 goals.

It’s no surprise that the Guinean striker has garnered heavy interest from clubs across Europe, and Bayern is included in that list. They are interested in bringing in a secondary striker alongside Kane, fully expecting Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to leave the club during the summer transfer window after his contract expires.

For Bayern, they have a difficult task in wanting to bring in a decent caliber striker to play a secondary role to Kane. For a player of Guirassy’s ilk, it is a hard sell to convince him to come to a club where he won’t be the main man, but that is not preventing Bayern from making their interest clear.

Despite said interest, information from Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) suggests that Guirassy’s camp have made it clear that, while he is flattered by the interest from the reigning Bundesliga champions, he does not want to come to the club to play a backup role behind Kane. He would only be interested in joining Bayern from Stuttgart if it was clear that Bayern would most often be using a two-striker system, which is not something that have regularly used for a long time. This season, they have Kane and for so many seasons in the past they had Robert Lewandowski; there was never a need to employ a lineup with two, outright strikers fielded.

It is unlikely that Bayern would switch to a system where they start with two strikers based off of the distribution of talent elsewhere on the pitch, but Thomas Tuchel’s future could become increasingly unclear if Bayern lose more matches this season. The board have come out and backed him even after the Leverkusen debacle, but a lot could change between now and this summer. Perhaps a new manager with new ideas could soon be at the helm for Bayern.

