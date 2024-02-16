Against all odds, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller still looks for the positives

Thomas Müller has seen it all in his long and storied footballing career. The highs, the lows, the trophies, the crushing disappointments.

All too often lately, it has been the latter, and Müller — again tasked with setting the tone for the media after a bitter Bayern defeat — is facing his most difficult task yet.

You see, the season is not over yet — and the Bavarians are more than alive in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. That is the glass half full way of looking at it, and Müller knows a thing or two about fighting through the low moments in order to emerge victorious.

It’s just — the glass is definitely less than half full after getting drummed off the pitch by Leverkusen and losing consecutive games. Even if, as he calmly declared after the Lazio defeat, a 1-0 Champions League deficit is no big thing to overcome in a home tie.

Can Müller pull off this trick of inspiration? He will certainly try.

“From my perspective, we produced a reaction [to the Leverkusen loss] in the first half,” Müller said for DAZN DE in additional post-game comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We should definitely have taken the lead in the first half. If we’re talking about a reaction, you can’t always discuss the result — which is of course a nice end product for a reaction — but first and foremost, we’re talking about our approach.

“In terms of conceding chances, we barely let anything through, but we also missed opportunities to convert our own. We had three clear-cut goalscoring opportunities in the first half and, to have that many chances inside one half of a Champions League away game in Rome, then you have to convert them”.”

If the Raumdeuter is truly among those who have reportedly lost faith in coach Thomas Tuchel, he does not sound like it. This despite being less than first choice for most of the season, and also rumored to be considering retirement in the near future.

But as long as Müller is playing and called upon, he will do his duty. And right now, that is to drive his teammates forward.

Onward, then! Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more...

