Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund admits Thomas Tuchel is struggling with current situation after Lazio loss

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund is on the frontlines of his team’s recent tailspin.

Freund can see the effect that the team’s scuffling has had on head coach Thomas Tuchel. However, Freund insists that the coach will persevere.

“Of course he is struggling with the situation, which is very difficult for all of us. Our goal is to fight our way out of this together. We’re all in the same boat,” Freund said after the Lazio defeat (as captured by Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau).

Bayern Munich will face VfL Bochum this weekend in a match that now holds a lot of weight all of a sudden. All eyes will be on Tuchel and how he handles the match.

