“Satisfaction for having beaten one of the strongest teams in Europe” — Mauricio Sarri expands on Lazio’s 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich

It is no secret that Bayern Munich have not been in the best form as of late, chiefly after their humiliating 3-0 thrashing at the hands of title rivals, Bayer Leverkusen. Regardless, Lazio came into their into their Champions League clash with Die Rekordmeister as the underdogs.

In this clash, however, it was the underdogs, who ended up on top.

Lazio manager, Maurizio Sarri, touched on what it felt like beating the mighty Bavarians.

“There is satisfaction for having beaten one of the strongest teams in Europe,” reveled Sarri (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It feels surprising to do a double take when someone calls Bayern “one of the best teams in Europe”, but after recent performances a triple take may even be in order.

Credit where credit is due, Lazio played their part. Disciplined (bar one or two shaky moments in defence early on in the game) and patient, the Italian side grew into the game and did what any top European side would do: capitalize on their opportunity to score.

Sarri did, however, lament a few opportunities squandered towards the end of the game, “...but also regret for the chances we had at the end,” said the Lazio coach.

Thanks to those squandered opportunities, Bayern still have a realistic chance to overturn the 1-0 aggregate when they host the Italian side on the 5th of March. Sarri is, however, already prepared for Bayern’s fightback.

“Let’s take this win, but we know that we will go through hell in Germany,” Sarri said.

Bayern fans can take comfort in the fact that the 5th of March is still three weeks away, and as any football fan knows, a lot can happen in three weeks. For Bayern’s sake, let’s just hope that what happens is good.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all the support!