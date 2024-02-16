Thomas Tuchel questions penalty situation that led to Bayern Munich falling 1-0 to Lazio

It has all gone from bad to worse for Bayern Munich. On the heels of being dismantled by Xabi Alonso’s high-flying Bayer Leverkusen side, Thomas Tuchel and company fell 1-0 to Lazio in Rome in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie by virtue of a converted penalty from Ciro Immobile in the second half of play.

In the 69th minute, Bayern center-back Dayot Upamecano was given his marching orders after a late challenge on Lazio’s Gustav Isaksen. The incident came on the heels of Bayern failing to properly clear their lines, causing a 50/50 situation inside of their own box between the French defender and Isaksen. Bayern erupted in protests but for naught, and Upamecano was sent to the dressing room.

After the match, Tuchel gave his thoughts on the penalty decision.

“During the game I didn’t understand why there was a penalty. I thought it was just a block. It was enough to block it. Of course Upa didn’t want to commit a foul — it looked completely unintentional to me. Nevertheless, there was no need to make that movement at all. It was completely sufficient to block it. The problem is of course beforehand. We lost the ball — and then got countered. We found ourselves in a 5v2 or 5v3 situation,” the under-fire manager explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

The red card incident:

Bayern's Dayot Upamecano is SENT OFF!



Massive turning point in Rome pic.twitter.com/frZdJX6tox — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 14, 2024

Whether it was or wasn’t a mistake, Bayern once again did not do enough on the night to come away with a win, or even a draw. They are in desperate need of a positive result to regain their momentum.

It is now all to play for at the return leg at the Allian Arena next month.

