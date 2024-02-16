Thomas Tuchel: Bayern Munich lost, rather than Lazio won Champions League clash

As Bayern Munich scuffled through its 1-0 loss to Lazio in the Champions League. head coach Thomas Tuchel could only sit back and watch his team be felled by a reckless challenge from center-back Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman’s red card (which seemed a bit harsh), resulted in a penalty kick from Ciro Immobile, who buried his chance. Afterward, Tuchel could only think that his team beat itself — and whether he meant it or not, pushed a little disrespect toward Lazio’s winning effort.

“We’re frustrated and angry about the defeat. I think we lost the game, I’m not sure Lazio won it. I’m not sure why we lost our conviction in the second half, but we did, and then we fell behind. I can’t explain it because we told the team to maintain their intensity and be even braver going forward, but we seemed to lose face at the start of the half,” Tuchel told for DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There were things in the first half we can build on. In the first half, we created some good chances, some big chances and one huge one with Jamal (Musiala), but in the end we didn’t have a single shot on target, so it’s clear you can’t win a game like that. But we’ve got a second leg and, obviously in conjunction with the last result, it doesn’t look great, but we’ll keep working hard.”

The Bavarians will seek to take advantage of their opportunities this week against VfL Bochum, otherwise, it could be another few days of frustration for everyone at the club.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich's exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League?

