Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez; Kylian Mbappé to leave PSG (for real); Thomas Tuchel’s job in danger; Real Madrid scoping Matthijs de Ligt; Arsenal frustrated with Kai Havertz; and MORE!

With the future of Alphonso Davies growing increasingly uncertain, Bayern Munich is reportedly taking a close look at AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, brother of former Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez:

Bayern are regularly following the situation of Milan left-back Theo Hernández. The mentality of the player, in particular, is very appreciated.

It is not just kicker, however, noting that Bayern Munich has interest in Hernandez. Per Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Hernandez would be among the top options on Bayern Munich’s list should Davies move on:

Bayern have been keeping an eye on Theo Hernández for a long time. Even though he won’t be cheap, the Frenchman would be an option for the club in case Alphonso Davies ended up leaving.

Should Davies actually leave Bayern Munich, Hernandez would seem like the type of player, who would be on the club’s radar.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel’s job at Bayern Munich is in jeopardy:

Speaking on his TikTok page, Fabrizio Romano has shared some insight into how Bayern Munich are feeling about their current performance levels, and it’s fair to say they’re not happy. According to Romano, Bayern are far from pleased with recent showings, claiming that Thomas Tuchel’s job is not safe at this point. Intriguingly, this comes just a few weeks after Tuchel was linked with a move to Liverpool. “Bayern Munich are not happy with the current situation. The results have to change, otherwise, let’s see if during the season or at the end of the season the situation will be assessed and discussed internally. The future of Thomas Tuchel is not safe at this point, but he still feels he can change things,” Romano said.

The link to Liverpool FC has seemingly come out of nowhere. Sure, we saw the FC Barcelona rumors, but taking over for Jürgen Klopp was not an idea many had raised prior to now.

After coming off of another loss — this time against Lazio in the Champions League — Bayern Munich will travel to VfL Bochum in hopes of right what could be a sinking ship.

There was a lot to digest from Bayern Munich last two matches — a blowout loss to Bayer Leverkusen, followed up by the Lazio defeat — and now the Bavarians will have to try and grab three points in the league to stay within striking distance of Die Werkself.

Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain look like they are parting ways this summer:

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent.



The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club. pic.twitter.com/bD0ji3CTyA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

Romano added additional context as well:

More on Kylian Mbappé. The decision is 100% confirmed as Nasser Al Khelaifi has been informed today.



↪️ PSG and Mbappe will communicate together about Kylian’s exit in the upcoming months.



⚪️ Real Madrid keep working on Mbappé deal with total confidence to get it done. pic.twitter.com/5lsyazhDNx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

And...one more. This time from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg:

Been told that Kylian #Mbappé has not yet signed with Real Madrid! ⚪️



➡️ In this case, #PSG bosses would have already been informed due to the agreements of all parties involved …



⚠️ However, @PSG_inside aware that Real is the top favorite to sign @KMbappe as a free agent… pic.twitter.com/ZOjNIbWU8Y — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 15, 2024

With Matthijs de Ligt’s status at Bayern Munich growing increasingly uncertain, Real Madrid could be seeing an opportunity to improve its own squad by acquiring the Dutchman:

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are eyeing a summer move for 24-year-old Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, a target for Manchester United. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Matthijs de Ligt is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are in the market for a centre-back heading into the summer transfer window. And they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Bayern Munich defender, a target for Manchester United.

There is nothing to stop De Ligt from exploring his options after this season.

Bayern Munich traveled to Italy to take on Lazio in the Champions League in hopes of getting itself back on track, but failed.

It was not a total flameout by any means, but after a disastrous weekend loss to Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, Bayern Munich desperately needed a win. That did not happen, so let’s pick up the pieces and discuss why. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Tuchel’s starting lineup.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

There was a noticeable difference in Bayern Munich’s style of play, but there was also a lot of errant passes, questionable decisions, and general discomfort initially.

The unthinkable happened again...Dayot Upamecano had another unfortunate gaffe on the big stage.

Another loss. What the hell happened to this season?

Wow...who didn’t see this coming?

Arsenal FC might be growing frustrated with Germany international Kai Havertz:

Arsenal are losing patience with Kai Havertz and would consider selling the 24-year-old in the summer.

Havertz should have never thought a viable solution to righting his careers involved a move from Chelsea FC to Arsenal.

Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently took some time to talk about the impact that Harry Kane has made at the club.

“The transfer of Harry Kane was a top priority in the summer because it was clear to all of us that Bayern Munich’s game needed a clear No. 9. His goals are not only record-breaking, but also crucial to FC Bayern still having a chance of defending their title. He is not only a good player, but also a great guy who is good for the whole club. He is also a role model in his behavior outside the pitch towards the fans,” Rummenigge remarked.

It is pretty hard to disagree with any of that.