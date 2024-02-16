BFW Analysis: How Aleksandar Pavlović became Bayern Munich’s lynchpin

There has been perhaps no issue in Bayern Munich’s squad more publicised than the situation in the defensive midfield position.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has been vocal about his demands, and the men behind the scenes have tried several times to fulfill his demands including a heartbreaking last-minute falling-through of the transfer of João Palhinha in the summer, amongst other options. However, in the middle of this tempest, one singular rose has somehow managed to grow out of the dirt: Aleksandar Pavlović.

The young German-born has changed Bayern’s entire approach to midfield with his playstyle, which is the closest to the kind of defensive midfielder that Tuchel demands, but is combined with the unmistakable facets of a Bayern product. A reconciliation of the possession-based mentally gifted style of Bayern’s deepest midfielders with the no-nonsense destroyer archetype that is a feature of Tuchel’s systems seems like a recipe for disaster, but Pavlović is a Molotov cocktail of the very best kind: the kind that we are in possession of before it’s lit. Let’s look at what exactly makes him so special.

A job that slowly kills you: The science of structural organisation

Bruises that won’t heal.

Pavlović brings a sense of defensive stability to the Bayern midfield, something that has been missing for years since the departure of Thiago Álcantara. Much like Thiago, Pavlović is not gifted defensively in that he wins a lot of physical duels in the middle but rather he is a master of organising the defensive line and midfield, essentially conducting the position of everyone else on the pitch around himself. Pavlović’s position off the ball is always reserved when it needs to be, screening the defensive line and protecting the centre rather than breaking shape to press.

However, Pavlović is not just a passive player off the ball, as he has often been spotted purposefully pushing up and dragging his defensive line with him to compact space and allow the advanced players to press aggressively. This sense of timing and positioning not only of himself but of his entire team is so crucial that I genuinely believe you could take a player with semi-professional technical and physical ability and turn them into a top level professional just by somehow magically gifting them this mental quality.

Pavlović has done wonders singlehandedly re-organising Bayern’s structure from the top down out of possession.

We are programmed to receive: The design behind build-up patterns

You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.

Pavlović is a joy to watch in the first phase of build-up. The midfielder shows up literally everywhere, no matter what side of the pitch the ball is on. Whether it’s with one of the full-backs, centre-backs or goalkeeper, Pavlović is there and available as an option. I remember a sequence of play against FC Augsburg where Pavlović exchanged a set of passes with Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka on the left flank before Goretzka made a switch to Raphaël Guerreiro at right-back. Guerreiro received, looked up, and already there, ready to receive a pass was one Mr. Aleksandar Pavlović. Those moments really cement how much of an asset Pavlović is to the team for their first phase of play.

It’s not just the fact he’s always able to receive the ball however, it’s what he’s able to do when he gets the ball too. Pavlović is gifted at diagonal balls. While his passing range may not be as ambitious as a younger Joshua Kimmich, he brings a sense of stability with his mixture of balls over the top as well as driven passes through the lines. Pavlović is a master of progressing the ball from deep areas whether he’s in the half-space or in the centre, but isn’t afraid to look sideways if the situation to progress doesn’t present itself. Due to his wide range of skills, Bayern’s entire build-up system seems to have shifted. While Bayern were previously exclusively building up from the wide areas using the full-backs, the advent of Pavlović has changed things, with Bayern using the centre far more through the defensive and middle thirds of the pitch, changing the entire pattern of build-up and forcing some players into positioning themselves differently. Particularly, the full-backs have been pulled back slightly and Pavlović’s midfield partner often hangs in the half-space to try and make quick exchanges and anchor that specific area of the pitch while Pavlović holds down the centre.

If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow, don’t be alarmed now: The art of being available for recycling

It’s just a spring clean for the May Queen.

Bayern Munich have an attacking problem.

The team are incisive when on the counter but when left to build-up against a structured block, there is no direction in the team. The players seem to switch off and not know what to do, aimlessly passing the ball around the back or the wings with no clear opening in sight due to the lack of movement from other players. However, Pavlović has made himself indispensable to the team with his constant movement and hunger for the ball. Anytime an attacker or midfielder looks lost, the first option presented to them is Pavlović, in a safe position ready to receive and recycle possession. It’s not just recycling however, as Pavlović is more than capable of creating chances himself with his range of passing and movement, often opening up spaces for others if he isn’t receiving.

Pavlović’s sense of time and space is well beyond his years not only when Bayern are in their initial phases of build-up, but also when the ball is in transition to an advanced position. Pavlović’s movement drifting from the centre to wider areas is always well-timed, with the 19-year-old never looking out of place or out of position no matter what part of the pitch he explores. He may have proved himself a master of manipulating lines of defense with his on-the-ball exploits in the defensive third, but in the midfield third it is primarily his off-the-ball movement which results in structural manipulation in the opposition. Just take his game against VfL Wolfsburg in December as an example, where Pavlović expertly unlocked Wolfsburg’s mid block with his positioning, only showing up to receive in the half-spaces where Wolfsburg’s structure was weakest and causing disruption as at least one opposition was always dragged out of position to mark him, opening space for Leroy Sané to occupy more central spaces early on in the match. It’s these kinds of movements that make or break entire games, and there is no position more important for these kinds of movements than the deepest midfielder, so Pavlović’s abilities in this regard offer a massive boost to the entire team.

And more, much more than this: The magic of the late disruption

I did it, my way.

We’ve reached breaking point. The team may be able to build-up from deep and recycle in advanced positions, but nothing is happening in the final third between the attackers. What now?

Let Pavlović cook.

Pavlović has shown immense mental quality in his sense of timing and control over games with his positioning, which often is a deep anchor point for the entire team to pivot around. However, his excellent positional awareness translates not only in providing a safety net for the team but also in being its secret weapon. Pavlović often sits deep during the initial phases of a game — probably to analyse where space could open up since Thomas Tuchel definitely didn’t inform him — but when the opening presents itself, Pavlović is unafraid to run in all guns blazing between the lines. His game IQ has been praised to no end already in this article, but now we discuss how this impacts his play in the final third, where Pavlović is almost never in poor positions when he makes his runs.

A combination of already being close to where the ball is due to his second phase responsibilities and oppositional conditioning to him being reserved results in Pavlović’s runs between the lines often being met with a pass. Furthermore, Pavlović recognises that upon receiving the ball he will cause panic in defensive structures as the opposition scramble to re-adjust for an extra man behind their midfield line, and never dawdles on the ball when he receives in these positions, quickly making a decision to release or drive further, forcing the scrambled defense to also make a hasty decision.

The zenith of this is Pavlović’s equaliser against Borussia Mönchengladbach, where Pavlović quickly identified Gladbach’s structural weakness between the lines in the half-space due to the presence of a single pivot, and using Leroy Sané to tie down the central marker, Pavlović made a quick set of exchanges with Thomas Müller while advancing through the lines to eventually find himself in behind the defense before launching a great shot across the face of goal. Impeccable thought, impeccable execution, and impeccable (lucky?) timing as I don’t think any other player on the pitch would have reacted as quickly to Pavlović’s movement as Müller.

This all goes without mentioning Pavlović’s excellent set piece record. With Bayern struggling to score from open play, often their opening goal comes from a set piece, and Pavlović has been a key part of this. Pavlović is essentially the third free kick taker of the team in the absence of Joshua Kimmich and Sané, and has already racked up a pair of assists from dead ball situations. Furthermore, Pavlović is an indirect threat too, as he is able to use his vertical stature and — say it with me, now — sense of positioning to create spaces for himself when the ball is delivered. This is not just a collection of ‘nearly’ moments either, as Pavlović’s first goal for Bayern came from a corner where he pounced on a loose ball in the middle. It stands to reason that Pavlović is not only capable of, but in fact does affect play for Bayern in all phases of play, and changes the way the entire team functions merely by being on the pitch.

Bayern Munich have an amazing talent on their hands. Not since Sergio Busquets has a defensive midfielder this young slotted themselves into the starting XI of a top tier European club at this age purely with their strengths in decision-making and subtlety of execution. However, Pavlović is less reserved than Busquets’ defense-first approach, so a more accurate playstyle comparison would be Manchester United legend Michael Carrick. Germany should be keeping a very close eye on his development, and indeed the whole football world too.

Should the sky be filled with fire and smoke: The beauty of being home

Keep watching over Durin’s sons.

Aleksandar Pavlović is Bayern Munich, and Bayern Munich is Aleksandar Pavlović. If you want further tactical analysis, I can only provide so much. Let’s discuss what is perhaps the most captivating part of football: the narrative. While Bayern are often vilified in the eyes of foreign spectators who primarily follow the Premier League and La Liga due to their dominance, Bayern’s status as a top tier self-run club with no foreign investment and no financial problems should actually place them as one of the leading protagonists of modern football’s struggle with unethical investments.

When people think back on top teams of the day, often certain players stick out, and legends exist around players who came through the academy of the team they eventually broke out in, especially when it’s a team as stacked with talent in the first team as Bayern. In a time where Bayern has, according to its executives, lost its ‘Mia San Mia’ identity and no academy product has broken through to the first team for over a decade, Pavlović stands defiant of it all.

Pavlović embodies the Bayern style of play with his defensively resilient yet offensively gifted approach to the game, and never leaves an ounce of effort within himself by the time the final whistle blows. In simple words: Pavlović cares, which is — scarily — not a universal quality in the Bayern squad. More than the talent, more than the execution, more than the potential, the thing that should excite people most is the fact that Pavlović seems like he would be ready to bleed for the club if it meant a win. A special player? Of course. A Bayern player? That he is. An FC Bayern München player? Undoubtedly.

What do you think of Aleksandar Pavlović’s rise to the first team in Munich? Is there anything I missed? Let us know in the discussion below.