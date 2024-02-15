Did Thomas Tuchel tell Bayern Munich players they aren’t as good as he thought?

In a story that seems seems both unbelievable and possible all at the same time, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel — allegedly — made a damning statement to his team in the locker room after the Bayer Leverkusen match.

Sky Sport journalist Riccardo Basile cited “a source in the team circle” with information which states that Tuchel essentially told the team that they were overrated.

Say what? See for yourself (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

@SkySportDE‘s Riccardo Basile quotes a ‘source from the team circle’, according to which, Thomas Tuchel is said to have told his players in the dressing room after the game against Leverkusen: “You are not as good as I thought, then I just have to adapt to your level.”

If true, that would be...awful.

Meanwhile, club president Herbert Hainer told Tz journalists Mano Bonke, Philipp Kessler, and Hanna Raif that he thinks the team just lacks some confidence.

“The individual quality of the team is well known. Every single player has proven often enough what class he has. At the moment we lack ease and self-confidence, I agree with that. But I spoke to the players after the game at the banquet and on the flight back home and the aim is clearly to get back on the road to success as quickly as possible,” said Hainer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff are working meticulously and are committed. And the team has already shown what they can do this season. Sure, we’re missing the results at the moment. We now need a spark to overcome this on the pitch. We are all working on it together and I am convinced that we can do it.”

Not good enough? Lacking self-confidence? Somewhere in between?

What a mess.

