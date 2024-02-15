Report: Real Madrid has agreed on deal with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies...is it true? Let’s discuss

According to a report from Relevo, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has agreed on a deal with Real Madrid:

Madrid has closed a deal with the Bayern winger (23 years old), but to complete the operation they need to have the approval of the German ogre, as well as to know the exact selling price for a player who ends his contract in Munich in 2025. So much so, that while in the White dressing room they talk about the Canadian with lightness and optimism, as is done now more than ever with (Kylian) Mbappé, on the noble floor of Valdebebas there is more caution than before. They do not see it as a simple operation to finalize. If anything gives them hope that the operation can be completed now and not in the last year of his contract, as happened with (David) Alaba, it is that the player has rejected time and again the renewal offers that have been put on the table. Another ray of light is that Bayern made this same move with Barça and (Robert) Lewandowski and in the end gave in to the player’s desire.

If true, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, and any of Davies’ other potential suitors are out of luck.

BFW Analysis

While there have been rumors linking Davies to Real Madrid for months, it would seem a little premature to state that there has been an agreement reached between Davies’ camp and Real Madrid at this stage. Perhaps it is true, but there have been no other reports verifying the information as of yet.

Another thing to consider is that even if the two parties have agree on personal terms, Real Madrid would have to work out a transfer arrangement with Bayern Munich, which will not likely be all that easy.

Needless to say, there could still be a long way to go before Davies can dream of taking the pitch at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

