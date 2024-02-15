Hansi Flick hires Pini Zahavi as interest from Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Premier League mounts

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has hired Pini Zahavi as his agent amid interest from FC Barcelona and several Premier League clubs:

Excl. News Hansi #Flick: Understand that Pini #Zahavi is the new agent of Flick. Flick wants to use the network and experience of Zahavi, he’s ready to take over a new project. ➡️ He’s one of the names on the big list of Barcelona ➡️ Flick has also inquiries from the Premier League.

Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl indicated that his publication is in agreement with the report (and actually reported it first...MEDIA WAR!):

✅ as revealed on @SPORTBILD — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) February 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Altschäffl’s colleague, Christian Falk, has Flick on the shortlist of hires for Bayern Munich:

Imagine the irony of Bayern Munich feeling the pressure to sack Tuchel and hire Flick now, so the club does not miss out on him...just like last year when the Bavarians fired Julian Nagelsmann (while on a ski trip!) so they did not lose a chance to ink Tuchel.

