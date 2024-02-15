Report: Bayern Munich not considering sacking Thomas Tuchel...at least right now

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is still not considering a move regarding head coach Thomas Tuchel, but the next three games will go a long way in determining what kind of future — if any — the club has in mind for Tuchel:

FC Bayern are currently not pushing for an early dismissal of Thomas Tuchel as reported. All parties hope that Tuchel will turn things around with the team ✔️ ➡️ However, Tuchel cannot afford a loss in Bochum on Sunday ➡️ The next three games against Bochum, Leipzig and Freiburg are crucial for the internal evaluation. Following that is the return leg against Lazio …

Plettenberg added further context as well:

News #Tuchel: A dismissal of Tuchel has not been a topic after the loss against Lazio Roma. ➡️ The coach will sit on the bench for Sunday’s Bundesliga away game in Bochum - as also via @altobelli13 ⚠️ However, there is no longer a 100 percent guarantee that Tuchel will continue at least until summer, although that is the plan and desire of the management! If Bayern also stumble in Bochum on Sunday, it will become increasingly difficult for Tuchel …@SkySportDE

Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, who had a testy exchange with Tuchel during the postgame press conference, is also reporting that Tuchel is not going anywhere just yet (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Despite the increasing criticism, Thomas Tuchel will not be dismissed following the defeat against Lazio. The coach will definitely stay at the moment and will sit on the bench against Bochum on Sunday.

Tuchel. who is rumored to have lost support of several key members within the locker room, was linked to a move to FC Barcelona after the season, which could have some board members asking questions in the coming days, but — for now — Tuchel’s status at the club remains in tact.

