Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

After coming off of another loss — this time against Lazio in the Champions League — Bayern Munich will travel to VfL Bochum in hopes of right what could be a sinking ship.

There was a lot to digest from Bayern Munich last two matches — a blowout loss to Bayer Leverkusen, followed up by the Lazio defeat — and now the Bavarians will have to try and grab three points in the league to stay within striking distance of Die Werkself.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Can Bayern Munich get it together?

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail (again).

Why Leroy Sane could be Tuchel’s hope.

A prediction on the match.

