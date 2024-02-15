 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Can Bayern Munich get a win?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

After coming off of another loss — this time against Lazio in the Champions LeagueBayern Munich will travel to VfL Bochum in hopes of right what could be a sinking ship.

There was a lot to digest from Bayern Munich last two matches — a blowout loss to Bayer Leverkusen, followed up by the Lazio defeat — and now the Bavarians will have to try and grab three points in the league to stay within striking distance of Die Werkself.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at where each team is in the table.
  • Can Bayern Munich get it together?
  • An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail (again).
  • Why Leroy Sane could be Tuchel’s hope.
  • A prediction on the match.

