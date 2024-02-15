Official: Bayern Munich signs Wolfsburg star Lena Oberdorf

As was rumored earlier this week, Bayern Munich has, indeed, made the signing of Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf official per an announcement on FCBayern.com.

The dynamic Germany international will be a massive addition to a Bayern Munich Frauen side seeking to make a big impact in Europe next season:

FC Bayern Munich have signed Lena Oberdorf. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been handed a contract until June 30, 2028 and will join FCB Women in the summer from VfL Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich Frauen department head Bianca Rech was thrilled with the signing.

“Lena Oberdorf is one of the most talented players in Germany and has a terrific future ahead of her. We’re delighted that we were able to convince Lena to join FC Bayern. We’re looking forward to her playing for us from the summer onwards, as we are convinced that Lena represents the values as a footballer that we need to continue to be successful in the future,” said Rech.

Oberdorf was equally excited to be making the jump to Bavaria.

“I had good discussions with head coach Alexander Straus and department head Bianca Rech and I really liked the club’s vision of what they want to accomplish in the next few years. They also showed me where my potential lies and what they can still get out of me. I don’t think I’m a complete player yet — but I want to get there. I will continue to give my all for VfL Wolfsburg until the summer and then look forward to the new challenge,” Oberdorf remarked.

Oberdorf has 44 caps for Germany and has made 99 Bundesliga appearances during her career so far.