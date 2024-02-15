Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is losing at an alarming rate

When it comes to losing, Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is doing it better than any coach in the club’s recent history.

After dropping a 1-0 decision to Lazio in the Champions League, Tuchel racked up his 10th loss as manager of the club in his 43rd competitive match. By comparison, it took former Bayern Munich coach and current German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann 84 games to tally 10 losses.

Through 43 games, Bayern Munich’s last five coaches had the following loss totals:

Pep Guardiola: 3

Carlo Ancelotti: 6

Niko Kovac: 7

Hansi Flick: 2

Julian Nagelsmann: 6

Yeah...it is not good:

10 - Thomas Tuchel has lost 10 of his 43 competitive matches as FC Bayern coach, which is already as many defeats as his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann suffered in 84 games in charge of the club. Speechless. #LAZFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/NAb5KVb961 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 14, 2024

Multiple players have stepped up to take blame for the poor form of the team this season, but there appears to be an inherent issue with how the squad is responding to the manager. It should be noted that Tuchel (who has a history of issues with players) has used the media to air his criticisms of players on occasion and also to push for new players to come into the team to play specific positions. Those kind of tactics might be off-putting to some of the affected players.

The public relations part of the game is arguably worse than the coach’s record on the pitch. Regardless, something at Bayern Munich is broken and it will be hard to fix it without full buy-in of the players (public cries of player accountability aside).

Right now, the team does not appear to be able to respond to the coach’s messaging and tactics. If that trend continues, how many more losses will be added to that running tally referenced above?

