Match report: Bayern Munich roll into DFB-Pokal Frauen quarters

Bayern Munich sailed through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal Frauen tournament with a 6-0 win on Wednesday over lower-tier Kickers Offenbach.

After the hustle and bustle of recent weeks — and the crushing disappointment of a Champions League group stage exit — it was a chance for rotation for Alexander Straus and the FC Bayern Frauen. The coach took that, fielding a much-changed XI that featured a different goalkeeper and many fresh faces.

Jovana Damnjanović and Sydney Lohmann got the scoring started early with a pair of well-constructed goals shortly after the 20th minute. From there, the match slogged on at training ground intensity, with Bayern players left to rue the chance for more highlights against an over-matched team — instead offering little but tame shots and crosses fired straight at defenders.

Offenbach must be credited for hanging around, though, with luck — such as on a Damnjanović backheel from a corner in the 65th minute — and desperate interventions being just enough to withstand the Bayern barrage. A couple of piercing transitions followed that came to no consequence, but began to beg the question: would Bayern slip up and let their opponents back in the match?

The flair did finally come through for Bayern. Stretched and fatigued, Offenbach’s ventures forward opened themselves up to counters. Linda Dallmann found Sydney Lohmann in front of goal for a 78th-minute tap in on one such occasion, and the floodgates opened.

In the 85th minute, Franziska Kett found Alara Şehitler Sehitler with an incisive pass into the box and Şehitler turned on the style with an emphatic finish. It was a terrific connection from two of Bayern’s promising young guns, and that was the last of the Offenbach resistance.

Straus brought out the big guns for the finish — locked-on starters Georgia Stanway and Pernille Harder among those seeing out the game. Harder tacked on two more goals in a span of two minutes (88’ and 90’) to round out the scoring.

The Frauen return to Bundesliga action this Sunday with a home game against SGS Essen. The quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal takes place March 5th — the same date as the Bayern men’s team conclude their Champions League Round of 16 tie with SS Lazio — when the Bavarians host Carl Zeiss Jena. Mark your calendars!