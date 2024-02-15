Match awards from Bayern Munich’s disappointing 1-0 loss against S.S. Lazio

Who would have thought that there would come a time when Bayern Munich would completely fail to hit a shot on target? After a meager one shot on target against Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern decided to try one better (or one fewer?) and go a full game without one.

Here are the awards from an immensely disappointing follow-up to the weekend misery.

Jersey Swap: Gustav Isaksen

There were some good midfield and defensive performances in this Lazio side. Matteo Guendouzi seemed to be everywhere and Luis Alberto created good opportunities when on the ball. Still, the one who takes the Jersey Swap home is 22-year-old Gustav Isaksen. The Danish international had a night to remember against Bayern Munich. Fast, explosive, and showing good ball control, Isaksen was the main danger to the Bayern defense tonight.

After missing a very well-created one-on-one chance against Neuer, Isaksen showed his quick feet to lure Dayot Upamecano into a very clumsy challenge in the box, winning his side the winning penalty and leaving Bayern Munich with ten men in the process. Game-winning play.

Der Kaiser: Noussair Mazraoui

Noussair Mazraoui was solid on the defense and did extremely well on offense, with his overlaps, which sometimes alternated to inside runs in the box, being one of the main chance-creators for Bayern Munich tonight. A shout-out goes to Manuel Neuer for saving that one-on-one chance from Isaksen.

Fußballgot: Joshua Kimmich

On his full return to injury, Kimmich injected much-needed life into the midfield after an apathetic performance on the weekend. What mostly stood apart today were his lobbed passes. Dealing with a ten-man defense at times, the speed and accuracy with which Kimmich can lob the ball and play defense-splitting diagonal passes is world-class. It helped Bayern keep the pressure and create most of their dangerous chances in the first half. He could have done a lot better with the first big chance of the game, and his performance seemed to wane in the second half, but overall, not a bad game from Kimmich.

In the meantime, Leon Goretzka put in a very energetic performance, yet he lacked accuracy and efficiency in his actions, which caused some dangerous loose balls and counter-attack opportunities.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

There were no “Bomber”s on the field for Bayern tonight. No one could shoot straight. Harry Kane was isolated and missed the only chance he really had. Sané kept being hot and cold at the same time; every good dribbling was almost inevitably followed by a mis-timed layoff or an inaccurate attempt at passing. The only player left with any real opportunities was Thomas Müller. While not playing the best of his games, Müller spent his time hopelessly trying to find Kane or trying to play off his teammates, who didn’t seem to see the game the same way as he did. Creating a game high of five key passes, Müller was instrumental to the gameplay and unlucky to not get an assist.

A mention goes to Jamal Musiala, who kept being the most active attacker on the field and looked like the one who wanted to win this game the most. Apart from the defensive players, only Joshua Kimmich had more touches than him. The youngster also boasted a 90% pass completion rate and completed 6 out of 8 dribbles. His ineffectiveness to make the most of the chances he got or created sees him miss the award.

Meister of the Match: Kim Min-jae

At first blush there would seem to be no players deserving of this award. But upon closer look, the Bavarians’ under-performance could have led to an even worse scoreline if it had not been for this man.

A literal rock of the defense, Min-jae turned up on his return to Italy. The reigning best defender of Seria A displayed the tenacity and solidity for which he is known throughout the game. Jumping on every semi-loose ball and towering on every long ball, the “Monster” managed to snuff out any kind of action that came his way. With two clearances, four blocked shots, two interceptions, three tackles, 3/4 of ground duels won, and a pass completion rate of 98% (91 out of 93), Min-jae was maybe the only Bayern Munich player playing at the required Champions League level tonight.