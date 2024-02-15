“At a certain point we stopped believing”: Thomas Tuchel laments Bayern Munich’s individual errors in loss to Lazio

Another day, another bitterly disappointing result for Bayern Munich. The latest installment comes in the form of a 1-0 loss to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

To make matters worse, Bayern were firmly in control of this game, especially in the first half.

Sound familiar? Well, if it does, then you’ve heard Thomas Tuchel dish out this excuse numerous times.

This time is no different.

“In the first half we played well, we also had several chances. In the second half, however, we lost our momentum and concentration, I don’t know why,” Tuchel said in post-game comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We did everything to lose this match — it was in our hands. At a certain point we stopped believing. There were many individual mistakes.”

BFW Analysis

While Tuchel may be right about the first half going better than the second, it may have been generous to claim that Bayern had “several chances”. Per sofascore, Bayern had a total of zero “big chances” created. As a cherry on top of a misery-flavoured cake, out of the 17 shots Bayern took, a grand total of zero were on target.

Admittedly, Tuchel was right about something else. Individual mistakes. Particularly, the mistake that cost Bayern the game: Dayot Upamecano’s dreadful red card tackle on Gustav Isaksen. This is not the first time the Frenchman has lost his head at a crucial moment in a crucial game (a certain mistake in last season’s Champions League against another team donning sky blue comes to mind). This will surely leave many fans scratching their heads as to why Matthijs De Ligt cannot get into the starting lineup.

If the players “stopped believing”, then the only thing they stopped believing in is Thomas Tuchel. I’m sure tonight came as the final nail in the coffin for many fans belief in Tuchel too.

At this point, Thomas Tuchel’s dreadful tactics and his inability to overcome his own personal grudges with players is becoming a massive stumbling block for Bayern. A block that doesn’t just affect the present of Bayern, but the future as well.

Personally, I don’t see how getting rid of Tuchel can cause more damage than he already has and continues to.

