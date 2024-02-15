Craig Burley: “Bayern Munich are terrible”

After Bayern Munich’s Champions League defeat on Wednesday in the first leg of its Round of 16 tie against Lazio, the ESPN studio analysts did not hold back in their criticism.

“They’re terrible, by Bayern standards. They’re average! Absolutely average at best,” said Craig Burley in the post-game studio discussion (via ESPN FC).

At this point, Tuchel is losing control of the situation in Munich — and pundits are doing no more than pointing out the obvious.

However, Burley, who previously slammed Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel’s performance against Leverkusen, offered some interesting thoughts on Tuchel’s squad-building efforts as well.

In the post-Leverkusen discussion Burley relayed his experience adjusting to a back three, with different spacing requirements and teammate positionings to get used to. Bayern’s sudden switch did not appear to be a good idea, but it did get Eric Dier into the XI. View that discussion below:

After the Lazio game, Burley returned to the topic of Dier — and Matthijs de Ligt’s exclusion — by speculating that Tuchel brought the former Tottenham man to Munich in order to play a back three.

Whether part of his vision for Bayern or not, it looks to be all going wrong right now for Thomas Tuchel.

