Harry Kane optimistic that Bayern Munich will find spark to break offensive slump

On Wednesday night Bayern Munich lost 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League matchup with Lazio. This marks the first time that Bayern has lost consecutive matches since 2019, when they found themselves on the wrong end of a pair of 2-1 Bundesliga losses.

Even more concerning, Bayern failed to produce a single shot on target despite 17 attempts and 61% possession.

Harry Kane had a decent opportunity early on but never challenged Lazio’s goalkeeper. In his postgame interview, Kane held his head high and professed that Bayern is only one moment away from reversing their shooting fortunes — while ruing his own missed chances.

“They’re the ones you want and I just leaned back,” Kane lamented (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That’s football and part of being a striker: you’re going to miss them now and again. The main thing for me and the team is to focus on the next challenge. We’re in a difficult spell, there’s no hiding that. We’re not out of it and we’ll never give up. One spark can change a lot and we need to try to find that.”

Watch Kane’s full post-game interview below:

Compared to the Leverkusen debacle, Bayern showed better form in the midfield and defense but is still struggling to finish their chances in the final third. Many shooters are caught leaning back on their shots, which generally indicates a lack of focus, fitness, confidence or some awful combination of the three.

Perhaps Thomas Müller should take the team out to his farm and they can practice hitting the broad side of the barn.

