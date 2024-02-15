Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel promises to stay the course after Champions League setback

Ciro Immobile calmly sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way on the penalty kick in the 69th minute, giving Lazio a one-goal advantage through the first leg of the Champions League duel with Bayern Munich. On the flip side, Bayern kicked off the first (and hopefully last) losing streak of Thomas Tuchel’s tenure as manager at the Rekordmeister.

The streak of underwhelming performances is longer than the two losses for Bayern, but Tuchel credited his team for finding ways to win during the grueling middle of the season.

Tuchel: “We will not deviate from our path now - we will not pin the blame on each other. We’ll analyze, get up and keep going. We went into the Leverkusen game with four wins from five games - but our mood wasn’t euphoric because we obviously want to play better. We were having a hard time, but we still delivered results. Now we’re having a hard time creating scoring chances and converting them. We’ll keep working to improve.”

On a positive note, there seems to be a consistent reference to unity in the postgame interviews from Tuchel, the players, and even upper management. Nobody is quite ready to throw in the towel on the Bundesliga race or the Champions League, despite the run of sluggish outings.

Sports fans, especially at a consistent winner like Bayern, demand perfection every night. While this might an unrealistic goal, Tuchel will be judged by his hardware (or lack thereof) at the end of the season.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

