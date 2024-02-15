Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller counting on a better second leg result vs. Lazio

In Bayern Munich’s frustrating 1-0 Champions League defeat, Thomas Müller received the starting nod but Bayern still couldn’t find the final touch to put the ball in the back of the net. There were plenty of decent chances, but the lone goal came on a frustrating red card from Dayot Upamecano.

In his post-game interview, Müller tried to shrug off an admittedly disappointing result under the circumstances.

“We missed our chances in the first half,” Müller began. “We had a good start to the game, a good approach in the game, also the coach had a good plan for the game. But it’s on us players, to score the goals when we create the chances. The first half was good, but we have to be honest. The second half, we gave it away with mistakes, horrible mistakes at this level.”

But Müller was circumspect about Bayern's chances going forward. Watch the full interview below:

Müller: “To be 30 minutes with one man down, it’s an okay result. I’m long enough in this business. Of course we wanted more, but they still have to come to Munich and we’ll see what will happen. With one man down, with 1-0, I’m fine.” [@CBSSportsGolazo]

It is usually comforting when a veteran like Müller can make an immediate declaration that revenge will be swift and thorough. But Bayern fans are probably hoping for more fire and brimstone to jumpstart the squad back into Bundesliga and Champions League contention.

Leading up to the second leg of the Champions League draw with Lazio, Bayern has a couple challenging Bundesliga matchups coming up against RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg. Bayern will need to quickly figure out something on offense or else they will be watching the rest of the Champions League from the couch.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

