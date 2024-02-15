Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer reeling after Lazio loss

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was victimized by a precise penalty from Ciro Immobile that turned out to be the only goal scored in Lazio’s 1-0 victory over the Bavarians.

For Neuer, the time for excuses is over. The captain said that the players must own the squad’s recent performances.

“We are responsible. We [players] are the ones on the pitch. We are playing an away Champions League game here in Rome. This is the biggest stage you can stand on. That’s why motivation must always be 100%,” Neuer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

But what exactly is wrong? That is harder to diagnose.

“The ease in our game is not there at the moment,” Neuer added. “We knew it would be difficult. But I still think the first half was decent and we had chances to score. The fact that we started the second half that way is of course our fault. We take responsibility for that. We definitely have to put our finger on the wound. You can just feel the uncertainty. We’re still trying to stick together. We have to try to do as well as possible in the next game away from home in Bochum. We need a sense of achievement as soon as possible. We need positive emotions. We need a win — and then maybe things will quickly get better. Of course, it’s difficult to find the right words for it now.”

While Neuer is correct — the players are the one not living up to the standards on the pitch — it is starting to get very easy to wonder if head coach Thomas Tuchel’s message is no longer reaching the team.

One thing is for sure. Winning is the best medicine. No doubt, Neuer and the boys will be pushing for a win this weekend against VfL Bochum.

