Testy exchange between Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and media member following Lazio loss finished off crazy day

Following Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to Lazio in the Champions League, things got a little tense between Thomas Tuchel and Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl during the postgame press conference.

Tuchel did not want to answer questions about his status with the club and Altschäffl persisted with his questioning until a member of the Bayern Munich press team stepped in (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

- @altobelli13: Are you worried about your job as Bayern coach after this very weak performance? Tuchel: “No” - @altobelli13: You say no, but why do you think you’re the right coach for FC Bayern at the moment? Tuchel: “I would like to talk about the game” - @altobelli13: about your job? Tuchel: “I told you. You asked a question and I answered with no” - @altobelli13: And why do you think you’re the right coach? *Bayern press officer interrupts*

Obviously, the media wants answers and Tuchel — likely — just does not have any right now.

Expect things to continue to escalate if Bayern Munich does not find a way to get back on track.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s exasperating 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all the support!