Vote! Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich: Champions League player ratings

Well that stunk.

Bayern Munich put up another clunker in its 1-0 road loss to SS Lazio on Wednesday. If the season was not in crisis mode yet, it surely is now. Reporters accosting the coach, players flabbergasted on the field, it is all a mess right now for the Bavarians — who still need to try and pull it together, somehow.

Bild handed out two ‘6’s in their ratings for Bayern players in this game — the worst on a scale that usually looks like it only goes from 1-5. Was it warranted? Did anyone get the short end of the stick? Have your say below the jump!

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

