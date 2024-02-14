Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Bayern Munich traveled to Italy to take on Lazio in the Champions League in hopes of getting itself back on track, but failed.

It was not a total flamout by any means, but after a disastrous weekend loss to Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, Bayern Munich desperately needed a win. That did not happen, so let’s pick up the pieces and discuss why. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Tuchel’s starting lineup.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

There was a noticeable difference in Bayern Munich’s style of play, but there was also a lot of errant passes, questionable decisions, and general discomfort initially.

The unthinkable happened again...Dayot Upamecano had another unfortunate gaffe on the big stage.

Another loss. What the hell happened to this season?

