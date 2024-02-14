Five observations from Lazio’s 1-0 Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich

When it rains, it pours. Bayern Munich lose for the second straight game, this time dropping the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Italian side SS Lazio.

A 1-0 deficit awaits in Munich in March.

The pressure mounts on Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. After conceding a tactical masterclass to Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, Tuchel changed it up, restoring Thomas Müller to the lineup and returning to a back four. How did it pan out?

Much better to start

Night turned to day for the quality of Bayern’s build-up. Joshua Kimmich was back as the No. 6, and two full-backs with technical quality (Raphaël Guerreiro, Noussair Mazraoui) were responsible for wide combinations instead of center-backs.

Maurizio Sarri’s side also did not press as aggressively as Leverkusen — allowing Bayern to create much more space and get the ball into the opposition third.

From there, one Thomas Müller put his stamp on the game early. Müller’s intensity and his laser-like focus on directing play goalward seems almost at odds with his coach’s fundamental philosophy. But there he was, by the second minute already finding winger Leroy Sané in behind with a first-time hit. The play nearly resulted in a cut-back and a near-goal from an on-rushing Joshua Kimmich.

A few minutes later, Müller again volleys it first time towards the center of the penalty area, where he finds Harry Kane in goal-scoring position. The former Tottenham striker does not make good contact but it looked like that free-flowing Bavarian spirit was back.

Teamwork vs. individuality

However, the goal that Bayern teased early on would not come. Where are the automatisms? Once Bayern really penetrate, the attack looks as it has all season: reliant on individual brilliance.

At least, that is what the players look used to. A dribble or a touch too many, a solo effort when teammates are there to be found. The players look as puzzled by all this as anyone.

From Müller, in the 10th minute, belatedly begging for a ball from Musiala — who should have picked out the Raumdeuter near the penalty spot without his asking — to Goretzka, repeatedly, bombing into central spaces without getting spotted.

That Bayern has gone from a chance-generating machine to such stilted discordance in one season — frequently muted and countered by the likes of Lazio, who sit seventh in Serie A — is remarkable.

Several inch-wide chances do not change the story: 17 shots, zero on target.

Is it down to the arrival of Harry Kane? No. Kane, like Müller, is the consummate team player, looking to facilitate just as much as to score. The right system to unlock it all is simply not present.

Half-time won by Lazio

While the Bavarians entered the break having commanded the first half, it was the Italian side that came out of the gates guns blazing in the second. Chance after chance, owing to Bayern miscues but requiring energy and belief on their part. Meanwhile Bayern settled into a stupor.

Where is the fire? Tuchel has been accused of installing a soporific style of play at Bayern. The results say nothing to the contrary. And it is how the game was lost: a lax moment upfield, a carelessly lost ball, and a devastating counter that resulted in a red card for Dayot Upamecano and a penalty for Ciro Immobile.

I Biancocelesti were not the more talented team, but they were the more spirited through the full 90 minutes. Ultimately, that is what mattered.

Is Tuchel okay?

Early in the second half viewers were treated to a shot of a sullen Tuchel seated on the sideline, burying his face in his hands as he looked on at the proceedings.

Bayern has not been implementing his tactical guidelines, so he has said, and now the team is not even set up in his preferred way — after all, he only begrudgingly restored Müller, and not for tactical fit but for his on-field leadership.

Tuchel has the look of a man in despair, tired of searching for solutions and resigned to dissatisfaction with the product out on the field.

Is the pressure getting to him? Any coach would be forgiven in his position, where every single setback is a crisis. “Tuchel raus” signs already greet him at Säbener Straße — Tuchel out — and it is starting to look like a matter of time.

Bayern is still alive

Despite the poor result, it is worth noting that it could have gone worse. Bayern played over 20 minutes a man down — during which Lazio poured on the pressure. As the Bavarians searched for an equalizer, they were left open in transition.

Heroic interventions from Kim Min-jae and Manuel Neuer kept the deficit at one goal. That is more than manageable — if Bayern can get their ducks in a row by March 5.