DFB-Pokal Frauen Gamethread: Kickers Offenbach vs. Bayern Munich

Welcome to a rare edition of a Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Frauen game thread!

Hot off the heels of the news that the FC Bayern Frauen are set to sign star Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf from VfL Wolfsburg is the return of this season’s cup campaign. For all the disappointments of this year’s Women’s Champions League group stage exit, Alexander Straus still has his team alive in the two domestic competitions — and Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga table to boot, the latest game a 5-0 smashing of FC Köln.

The Frauen return to league action Sunday vs. SGS Essen.

Here’s today’s starting lineup:

Looks like rotation is the order of the day. Here is the chance to see a lot of Bayern’s younger and up-and-coming stars, like Alara Şehitler and Franziska Kett.

Match Info

Location: Sparda-Bank-Hessen-Stadion, Offenbach, Germany

Time: 1:00PM EST

TV/streaming: YouTube

