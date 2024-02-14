Report: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s camp has offered him to FC Barcelona

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo journalist Fernando Polo, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s representatives have offered him to FC Barcelona as a potential replace for Xavi, who will exit the Catalan club after this season:

Seeing that at Bayern his continuity is not clear, Tuchel’s entourage moved to offer him to FC Barcelona, knowing that he can have his ‘chances’ given his career in powerful clubs and his track record, in which stands out the aforementioned European Cup with the ‘blues’ against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Tuchel was already linked to Barça a few days ago, just after Xavi announced he would leave on June 30. It was because of some words he said in which he assured that one day he wanted to work in the Spanish League. When various media linked him to Barça because of Xavi’s announcement, Bayern issued a statement denying that it had “spoken about Xavi Hernandez and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterwards.” However, the reality is that Tuchel is preparing the ground in case he ends up leaving Bayern, where the name of Hansi Flick, coach of the 2020 sextet, was again linked yesterday.

BFW Analysis

Acknowledging that this is a report emanating from Spain and should be taken with a grain of salt, wouldn’t this be something if it was true? Tuchel, who has reportedly ruffled some feathers in the locker room, has been working to reshape the club’s roster all season. To leave after all of that, would be a slap in the face to the Bayern Munich board, which has placed so much trust in the coach.

Even if he was hired in an act of desperation last season, Tuchel has used his spotlight and power during the club’s front office upheaval to try and drive change — in his vision — within the organization.

Tuchel’s aforementioned vision has been driving Bayern Munich’s transfer strategies and has has put the club’s relationship with some players at risk, while also being in a position to potentially finish the 2023/24 campaign with no trophies.

With a contract valid for just another 17 months or so, Tuchel has no ties to Bayern Munich and the fact is, the club might have dramatically damaged its future for a guy, who might be looking to bail under a year from the time he was hired.

Is this a power play to land a long-term deal in Bavaria...or is this the the beginning of the end of Tuchel’s tenure with the German Rekordmeister?

