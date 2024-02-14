Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

With Bayern Munich still stinging from the loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, the team travels to Rome for game against SS Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel is pretty close to going trophyless this season, and the CL could be his last chance. That means he has to bring his best to the Stadio Olimpico if he wants to avoid another ignominious defeat, which would entail a few key factors. First, the formation needs to be a 4-2-3-1 — no more back three nonsense. Second, you put Thomas Müller behind Harry Kane in the attacking midfield position, flanked by Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané. The rest of the XI selects itself from there, with Joshua Kimmich likely set to return to the lineup, and Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano reprising their starting roles.

While there are injuries and the squad isn’t at 100%, Bayern Munich surely have the talent to come out on top here. Now, it’s up to the players and the coach to execute their vision.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Time: 9:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

