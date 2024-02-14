Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer composed ahead of Champions League tilt vs. Lazio

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been around long enough to know that there is always a threat on the other side of the pitch.

Against Lazio in the Champions League, Neuer is expecting a battle.

“Italian teams can always defend well, the middle will be very compact. They will try to play out wide a lot. We know that we had problems against supposedly easier opponents. They deserve to be in the knockout phase. We definitely won’t underestimate them. We have to look at ourselves and try to perform better and celebrate success together as a team,” said Neuer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We lost our ease. At Bayern we have to play with conviction and not just over 10 or 15 minutes. Small mistakes shouldn’t throw us out of the game, that shouldn’t happen. We have to learn from the mistakes as quickly as possible. Everyone is hungry to show a better performance. Everyone wants to show who we are. We want to do that against Lazio”

Neuer does not think that there will be a hangover from the weekend’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

“We have a lot of leaders in our ranks. You can solve a lot with a team that’s in tune and with a central core. The number of injuries in recent weeks hasn’t been easy. The players who’ve played are experienced and have to take on responsibility for success,” said Neuer. “After such bad experiences as in Leverkusen, it’s nice to be able to play again as quickly as possible. We have to remember the success we had in this Champions League season so far and take that with us. You always have to be able to get up again after injuries, after defeats. That’s what distinguishes a professional.”

