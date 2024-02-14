 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel explains why Matthijs de Ligt was benched vs. Bayer Leverkusen

So...that’s why?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

One of the hottest topics surrounding Bayern Munich these days is how Matthijs de Ligt went from being one of the club’s top players to an afterthought under Thomas Tuchel.

After De Ligt sat for the entirety of the team’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, the Dutchman was said to be unhappy about his status on the squad. Tuchel attempted to diffuse the situation during his press conference on Tuesday.

“Yes, he is having a difficult moment. The fight for the place is really strong. He had a bit of back pain at the weekend and was treated in the hotel. I then decided not to start him and not to take the risk. Upa also couldn’t play 90 minutes against Leverkusen, so I needed 4 centre-backs. That’s why I made the decision. Matthijs is a fighter, has established himself at Ajax and Juventus. It’s a competition for places. We need him,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). ”I don’t have any numbers or rankings in my office. Matthijs is one of four centre-backs. There’s no number 1 or 4. Everyone is fighting for places. Competition in that position is very intense. Everyone has the chance to play every week. It’s a normal situation for Bayern Munich.”

Do you believe the coach? Or do you think that all of this runs a little deeper than the explanation provided? Perhaps, fans will get an answer vs. Lazio.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game, or do you just want to wallow in our misery? Then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN talk about Tuchel’s shortcomings and why Bayern Munich were outclassed by Bayer Leverkusen. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

