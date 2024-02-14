Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel expecting bounceback effort vs. Lazio

It has been a helluva few days for Bayern Munich and beleaguered coach Thomas Tuchel after his team was trounced by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

That said, the upcoming Champions League match against Lazio represents a chance to back on track.

“So far we’ve always shown a reaction after a defeat. The self-criticism from the team itself isn’t a problem. They always do that even when we win. It’s at a very high level how we deal with it. We’re very open with each other. I’m convinced we have everything to show a reaction. It wasn’t enough in Leverkusen,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s also a good chance because it’s a new opponent, a new competition, a knockout game. I hope we can make up for it and show the quality we need for a win.”

“They’re a very disciplined team, very homogenous in how they do things, are clear in their approach to pressing. As ever with Maurizio Sarri, they keep things tight, are tough to beat. I think it’ll be an emotional game with the fans. We need to be prepared.”

Even with the team’s massive loss over the weekend, Tuchel insisted that he is not feeling concerned.

“No, I don’t feel any growing pressure. The pressure is a great privilege. It’s a sporting pressure. This has never been different. It is necessary to remain self-confident, it is necessary to be self-critical. The louder the noise becomes and the stronger the so-called pressure becomes, the more important it is to stay calm,” Tuchel remarked.

As for what Tuchel would like to see against Lazio, he leaned into Thomas Müller’s postgame pseudo-tirade after the Bayer Leverkusen defeat.

“I didn’t hear it completely. But that’s it. It’s a discrepancy (between training and games) that we perceive. It took a while until we were satisfied with the energy and quality in training, we are now. We feel the team on the pitch, it’s an atmosphere that we currently can’t take with us into the stadium,” Tuchel said. “It’s important that the process is initiated by the players, Thomas also has the standing — he can say that. It’s important that we stick with it. It’s a new competition, it’s a new day. Even when Bayern Munich loses, the sun will rise again. We’re looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Tuchel, however, would not reveal whether or not Müller will start vs. Lazio.

“We’re playing against an Italian team. I know how smart Italian teams play, so I won’t reveal anything at this press conference. But the chances are good,” Tuchel said. “I won’t reveal the tactics. It’s completely normal in football to adapt your formation. It’s normal with top teams. It’ll be more and more important with how much joy and conviction we play. We chose an aggressive approach at the weekend. You didn’t see that long enough from us. We know full well what we’re doing tomorrow.”

One other thing that Tuchel would like to see change vs. Lazio is Harry Kane’s activity.

“It’s rare for him to have so few touches. It’s one of his big strengths to drop deep and join in the play. The formation was actually thought of for him. But we didn’t find him at all,” said Tuchel. “Our play was often around the very compact Leverkusen defence. We want to have Harry in the game more.”

One player who definitely will not be getting any touches against Lazio is newcomer Bryan Zaragoza, who was down for a week with the flu.

“Bryan has had the flu. We had him in training for the first time yesterday. It’s still too early for him. We’ve got him in the squad but it’ll take some time for him,” Tuchel said.

