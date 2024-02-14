Contract Talk: No concrete updates yet for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

Christoph Freund’s job as Bayern Munich sporting director has not been easy amidst what is considered to be an underwhelming season thus far with the club sitting five points adrift of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side at the top of the Bundesliga table. Bayern is also already out of the DFB-Pokal again; a pitfall that also occurred last season far earlier than they would have anticipated.

Freund was behind the winter recruitment of Eric Dier, Sacha Boey, and negotiating the proper fee with Granada to get Bryan Zaragoza to join the club early. Bayern was not able to make a “big” signing during the winter transfer window despite Thomas Tuchel’s desire to sign both defenders and a defensive midfielder. Freund was really up against it, all thing considered, but he is also tasked with negotiating contracts for key players in the squad whose deals are expiring soon.

When Max Eberl officially assumes his role as board member for sport at Bayern, he will be helping Freund negotiate new deals with players like Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Leroy Sané. Jamal Musiala is also on their radar, as his contract is currently set to expire in June 2026, but Bayern would certainly like to have him commit his future beyond that to the club.

Per information from chief Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia), there have been no concrete talks that have taken place between Musiala and the club regarding a contract extension to date. The only thing that has taken place with regard to the player’s contract thus far has been a meeting between Freund and Musiala’s representatives last fall just to have some face to face time after Freund had just recently taken over for Hasan Salihamidžić as sporting director. There is still a good feeling, though, that Musiala is happy at Bayern and would like to stay there.

Due to contractual obligations Freund had at RB Salzburg, he could not officially start his role at Bayern until September 1st of last year, which was technically after the competitive season had started. In that sense, he had to play a little bit of catch-up, which is not an easy thing to do on the heels of figures like Brazzo and Oliver Kahn being dismissed from the club.