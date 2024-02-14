 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund insists Thomas Müller still important, Thomas Tuchel isn’t doubting himself

Bayern Munich takes on Lazio in the Champions League.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has not seen his name called all that often to start this season, but sporting director Christoph Freund says that the veteran is still a key member of the squad.

“Whether he comes off the bench or starts — Thomas is simply important for us. He has a lot of energy, a lot of experience and the right attitude to move forward,” Freund said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia),

Meanwhile, Freund said that Tuchel is not having any doubt over “his work” (though some reports indicate he will deviate from his plans). Freund indicated that Tuchel is pushing forward and trying to drive Bayern Munich to a strong finish to the season.

“He’s not having doubts over his work. He’s very ambitious and is trying to think of solutions,” Freund told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

