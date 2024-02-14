Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund eager to see if team can bounce back vs. Lazio in the Champions League

Like everyone at the club, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund is smarting a bit after watching the squad get battered by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

However, the front office man is expecting a response from the Bavarians against Lazio in the Champions League.

“The defeat against Leverkusen hurts because it was an important game. We are now looking ahead. It’s an important game in Rome, a round of 16 like this is always something special. We are looking forward to the trip and I’m convinced that we will present ourselves differently tomorrow,” Freund said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Lazio has many internationally experienced players. Even though it’s not all going well for them in the league, the Champions League round of 16 is an absolute highlight for them. We are definitely the favorites. They have nothing to lose and will throw everything into the balance. They can defend very well and are very hard-working as a team. Therefore, it will not be an easy task.”

One subplot emerging from the Leverkusen debacle was the benching of center-back Matthijs de Ligt, who had to sit and watch the backline make numerous mistakes throughout the loss. After the game, De Ligt was rumored to be unhappy with his situation and did not offer quotes to the media.

Freund thinks this was much ado about nothing for De Ligt ahead of the Lazio match.

“Of course it was a disappointment for him, but we are happy to have him with us. We have a lot of competition. Matthijs knows that, he’s handling it professionally and is a top professional,” Freund remarked (as captured by kicker’s Georg Holzner via @iMiaSanMia).

