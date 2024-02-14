Lazio’s Ciro Immobile enthusiastic about matchup vs. Bayern Munich and Harry Kane

It did not take long for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile to appreciate having the chance to take on Bayern Munich once again in the Champions League.

The 33-year-old striker never wants to pass up the opportunity to prove his mettle.

“The group is doing well, we are looking forward to this match with enthusiasm. For us, as the coach said, we must prepare down to the smallest detail to present ourselves at our best, to put them in difficulty. Obviously it will be very hard for us, but we’re not scared,” Immobile said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One player that Immobile is eager to square off with is Harry Kane. While the two men probably will not be matched up against each other — if at all — Immobile loves to play against other top strikers.

“It’s always been motivating to face certain players. Harry Kane is one of the best in that role. Obviously being able to compare myself with certain names throughout my career means a lot to me,” Immobile said. “I understand the level I have reached, in the end the statistics are what count for a striker — numbers, assists, goals that lead to wins are things that you don’t even think about when you play, but when you think about it afterwards, you understand that you’re doing extraordinary things. Comparing yourself with such players is important to be motivated and put yourself in their position.”

