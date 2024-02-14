Former Bayern Munich and Lazio star Miroslav Klose torn over Champions League match

Former German national team, Bayern Munich,...and Lazio star Miroslav Klose is torn on his allegiances for the Champions League matchup showdown between the clubs.

“I’m the kind of person who always crosses the fingers for the underdog. In this case also because I played at Lazio for a year longer than at FC Bayern. I think it will be a more exciting tie than last time. However, I also think that Bayern will progress again,” Klose told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Lazio has very interesting players in the squad, such as Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson. Lazzari can also generate a lot of energy from the wing. These are players with whom I say that a surprise could be achieved. In defense, however, they have to pull themselves together against Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and company.”

Klose mentioned that the last time the two teams met in the Champions League, the Lazio squad was very inexperienced.

“Some Lazio players had played their first Champions League season at the time (2021). Now they can handle this big stage better. I hope the Stadio Olimpico will be full. These fanatical fans can carry you, I know that from my own experience,” Klose remarked.

Finally, Klose saw some similarities between Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri.

“They have a similar philosophy with lots of short passes and possession football. Bayern are much better equipped in the individual positions, but Sarri is also doing quite well. You can see his clear signature at Lazio, he’s doing his thing and when things are going well, the team is fun to watch,” Klose said.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: