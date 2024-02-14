 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Where does Bayern Munich go from here? Find out what needs to be done on the Bavarian Podcast Works Show!

Filed under:

Lazio boss expects strong showing from Bayern Munich in Champions League

Everyone is anticipating a tough match between Lazio and Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
SS Lazio Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri loves the intensity of the Champions League and is expecting it help Bayern Munich raise its level of play, no matter what critics of the German club might say.

“I expect a strong Bayern. In the past I watched Real Madrid’s matches in the league when they were struggling, but in the Champions League it was another team. I expect the same thing with Bayern. They will show their best version,” Sarri said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

No matter what Bayern Munich’s most recent result (a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen might indicate), the Bavarians are heavily favored to take down the Italian side. However, Sarri will not take a “Mission: Impossible” approach to the match.

“By thinking that it’s not impossible, otherwise in our heads we’re already defeated. They’re coming here as favourites, we have to play with enthusiasm because it’s a good match to experience, play with confidence because, although maybe they are much stronger, but we have to have the confidence to try at all costs without second thoughts. On paper they are favorites, let’s see on the pitch,” Sarri said.

For Sarri, he realizes that Bayern Munich will attempt to dominate possession, but he will expect his team to put up a fight.

“When we have to suffer, we all suffer together. There will be difficulties to overcome, this is inevitable against teams of this caliber. We have to try to go toe-to-toe with them,” Sarri said.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works