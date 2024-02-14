Lazio boss expects strong showing from Bayern Munich in Champions League

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri loves the intensity of the Champions League and is expecting it help Bayern Munich raise its level of play, no matter what critics of the German club might say.

“I expect a strong Bayern. In the past I watched Real Madrid’s matches in the league when they were struggling, but in the Champions League it was another team. I expect the same thing with Bayern. They will show their best version,” Sarri said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

No matter what Bayern Munich’s most recent result (a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen might indicate), the Bavarians are heavily favored to take down the Italian side. However, Sarri will not take a “Mission: Impossible” approach to the match.

“By thinking that it’s not impossible, otherwise in our heads we’re already defeated. They’re coming here as favourites, we have to play with enthusiasm because it’s a good match to experience, play with confidence because, although maybe they are much stronger, but we have to have the confidence to try at all costs without second thoughts. On paper they are favorites, let’s see on the pitch,” Sarri said.

For Sarri, he realizes that Bayern Munich will attempt to dominate possession, but he will expect his team to put up a fight.

“When we have to suffer, we all suffer together. There will be difficulties to overcome, this is inevitable against teams of this caliber. We have to try to go toe-to-toe with them,” Sarri said.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: