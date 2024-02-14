Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Noussair Mazraoui return; Bryan Zaragoza working out; Bouna Sarr is already jogging after ACL tear; Updates on long-term injuries — Alphonso Davies could be out longer; and MORE!

Neuer and Mazraoui return; Zaragoza ramping up work

On Monday, Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer and Noussair Mazraoui were held out of training to rest.

Today, however, both players returned to the pitch ahead of the team’s Champions League tilt against Lazio on Wednesday.

While it is hard to say what kind of plans head coach Thomas Tuchel has for his backline, Neuer is expected to start. Mazraoui would also seem to be in line for a starting role, but not much else seems certain regarding lineup selections these days in Bavaria:

Final training session ahead of tomorrow's game is underway. Neuer and Mazraoui are back

Newcomer Bryan Zaragoza was back in the swing of things on the training pitch:

Bryan Zaragoza ist nach überstandener Grippe auch dabei und bereit für seinen ersten #ChampionsLeague-Trip mit dem #FCBayern.

Sarr hits the pitch just a few months after ACL surgery

Modern medicine is incredible.

Back in my day, an ACL tear might ruin your career, now these fellas are doing gymnastics routines two weeks later!

Seriously, though, Bouna Sarr is back doing some light running on the pitch just a few months after ACL surgery:

Bouna Sarr is back at the Bayern Munich training ground!

Updates on Gnabry, Laimer, Davies, Coman

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the Bayern Munich-Lazio showdown, Thomas Tuchel gave updates on several players who have been out with long-term injuries.

“It feels like Serge Gnabry has been out since the cup game in Münster. He’s on the pitch and doing individual football training. That’s good news. With Konrad Laimer, things are hopefully going faster than expected,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But with Alphonso Davies it’ll take a bit longer than originally hoped. Kingsley Coman is still walking with a splint. That’ll take a while. It’d be desirable to have competition for places in all positions for an extended period.”

Some training shots

