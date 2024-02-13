Lazio vs Bayern Munich: 2024 Champions League Round of 16 first leg full coverage

Bayern Munich are in Rome, looking to take on SS Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16.

With the DFB Pokal already out of reach and the Bundesliga slipping away, the CL could be the club’s last chance to win some silverware this season. Embattled coach Thomas Tuchel needs something to latch onto, and a win against Lazio could go a little way towards washing away the disappointment of Saturday’s loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

To do this, Tuchel is reportedly set to turn to Thomas Müller for his leadership and veteran presence on the field. Will that be enough to swing the pendulum in Bayern’s favor? We’ll simply have to see.

