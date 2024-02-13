Breaking: Report says Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has lost support of four key players

Well, it was inevitable that this kind of story dropped.

According to a report from Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the generational passing of the torch at Bayern Munich has hit a roadblock. Moreover, most of those key leadership figures within the squad might no longer support head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It is not shocking that four of players mentioned as having lost faith in Tuchel, are all players who have felt the scourge of the manager over the course of the season:

Before Tuchel joined the club, the people in charge had a clear vision of the future of FC Bayern in mind. The captains Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller were supposed to pass on the leadership and the ‘winning gene’ to the next generation of leaders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Their appointment to the team council was the first step. Kimmich and Goretzka were also seen as the new heart of Bayern, who were supposed to set the pulse in midfield for years. Matthijs de Ligt was then brought in by Hasan Salihamidžić as the new defensive boss to complete the trio of new leaders.

Of the players mentioned, only Neuer is — allegedly — still standing behind Tuchel. The situation has become so dire that Kimmich, Goretzka, and De Ligt are considering leaving the club this summer, as Müller mulls his retirement:

Now out of all 5 players, Manuel Neuer is the only one still fully behind Tuchel. The captain appreciates that the coach does not let himself be influenced from the outside. Meanwhile, Thomas Müller is not a starter under Tuchel and is planning to retire in 2025. Kimmich, Goretzka and de Ligt are considering their future because they don’t feel the trust of the coach.

Now, the board could be left dealing with a “players vs. coach” situation that will fester until the summer:

Ultimately, Bayern bosses are facing a fundamental decision in the summer: either keep Tuchel and initiate a big squad overhaul including current key players, or part ways with Tuchel and bring in a new coach who trusts the current players.

From here, all fans can do is sit back and let it play out, but it does appear that battle lines have been draw — if this report is true.

Looking for more thoughts on what Bayern Munich needs to do moving forward? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: